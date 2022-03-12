OFFERS
Sat, March 12
Mohave County plans Public Health Fair April 22 in Kingman

The Mohave County Department of Public Health will host its inaugural All Public Health Fair this spring. The Kingman fair will be from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, April 22 at the county fairgrounds at 2600 Fairgrounds Boulevard. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 12, 2022 6:49 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health will host its inaugural All Public Health Fair this spring, with sessions slated for Kingman, Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City.

According to a news release from the county, each program will provide information about all the services available to county residents, and will offer mini-workshops and demonstrations.

“There is something for everyone, from learning how to garden, to signing up for services like Women, Infant, and Children (WIC),” the county wrote.

A nurse will also be available to answer questions about childhood immunizations and COVID vaccines. Raffle prizes, workshops and various demos are planned.

Demonstrations and workshops include:

– Kids Craft by AZ Health Start

– Effective Parenting: Understanding the difference between discipline and punishment by Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program

– Shopping for healthy foods on a budget by AZ Health Zone

– Spring Cleaning: Shedding light on the differences of cleaning versus disinfecting by Environmental Health

– The benefits of routines for adults and children by WIC

The Kingman session will be held Friday, April 22 from 1-3 p.m. at the county fairgrounds at 2600 Fairgrounds Boulevard in Kingman.

Other fairs will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, April 1 at the Mohave County Library in Lake Havasu City; and 1-3 p.m. on Friday, April at the county library in Bullhead City.

