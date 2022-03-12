Mohave County plans Public Health Fair April 22 in Kingman

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health will host its inaugural All Public Health Fair this spring, with sessions slated for Kingman, Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City.

According to a news release from the county, each program will provide information about all the services available to county residents, and will offer mini-workshops and demonstrations.

“There is something for everyone, from learning how to garden, to signing up for services like Women, Infant, and Children (WIC),” the county wrote.

A nurse will also be available to answer questions about childhood immunizations and COVID vaccines. Raffle prizes, workshops and various demos are planned.

Demonstrations and workshops include:

– Kids Craft by AZ Health Start

– Effective Parenting: Understanding the difference between discipline and punishment by Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program

– Shopping for healthy foods on a budget by AZ Health Zone

– Spring Cleaning: Shedding light on the differences of cleaning versus disinfecting by Environmental Health

– The benefits of routines for adults and children by WIC

The Kingman session will be held Friday, April 22 from 1-3 p.m. at the county fairgrounds at 2600 Fairgrounds Boulevard in Kingman.

Other fairs will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, April 1 at the Mohave County Library in Lake Havasu City; and 1-3 p.m. on Friday, April at the county library in Bullhead City.