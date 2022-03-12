Obituary | Bonnie June Barber

Bonnie June Barber, 94, peacefully went home to be with Jesus on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 at the Joan and Diana Hospice Home in Kingman. She was formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

She was born in Knoxville, Iowa, to Park and Eva Miller on June 10, 1927. She was united in marriage to Earl Barber on July 12, 1952. They lived in the Des Moines area and moved to Cedar Rapids in 1968.

Bonnie checked groceries for years and made friendships with her customers that lasted a lifetime. In July of 2020 she relocated to Kingman to spend her final years in the warm sunshine of Arizona.

She is survived by her children, Mark Barber (Katy), Marsha (Jon) Frank, Michael (Janice) Barber and Craig (Pam) Barber; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; her parents; and her six siblings.

A memorial service will be held on April 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. at First Church of the Open Bible in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens, Des Moines, Iowa at 3 p.m.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Joan and Diana Hospice Home for the wonderful care they gave to Bonnie.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory, Kingman.

Thoughts and condolences may be directed to the family at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory, 1701 N Stockton Hill Road, Kingman AZ 86401.