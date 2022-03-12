Obituary | Don Floy Pugh

Don Floy Pugh was born July 4, 1939 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Ernest and Rama Pugh. Don passed away Feb. 18, 2022. The family moved to Ontario, California in 1952, where he attended Chaffey High School. Don served proudly in the U.S. Air Force from 1957 to 1962. After leaving the Air Force, he returned to Ontario and was active in residential real estate.

Don was a part of AA for 34 years. He took great responsibility in sponsoring and supporting those seeking to change their path.

Don moved to Kingman, Arizona in 2016. His time in Kingman was the most peaceful time of his life. He looked forward to his daily visit with friends at the Centennial dog park. He found home and friendship in Kingman, and wrote a short poem about his experience here:

Here To Stay

This stone will roll no more, it’s roamed this land from shore to shore and come to rest forever more.

This place suits me fine, the sunny clime’ warms my bones and soothes my mind, the locals here are just my kind.

Kingman is my home, it’s where I’ll be forever more.

Don is survived by two sons, Bill and Mark; and three grandsons, Brandon, Kyle and Jack.

Burial service will be held Thursday March 17, at 1 p.m. at Mountainview Cemetery, 1301 Stockton Hill Rd. Kingman.