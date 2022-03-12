Obituary | Neda Lynn Cook

Neda Lynn Cook passed away March 9, 2021. Neda moved from Davidson, Oklahoma to Kingman, Arizona with her mother, father, three brothers and one sister in 1936. At age 3, they lived in downtown Kingman where the children attended Palo Christi Elementary, then graduated from Kingman High. At the time Kingman High was a three-story building and sports field. Her first job out of high school was at the State Theatre.

She was married in 1954 at 20-years-old and had two children in Long Beach, California. She moved back to Kingman with her family where her husband Bill Cook worked at Ford Motor Company. From 1969-73 Neda and four other woman were hired by Ford as an experiment for woman to test drive cars and big rigs, where they changed flats, maintained fluid levels and kept track of all mechanical diagnostics. These women proved there worthiness and pioneered the way for many other woman. She later worked for Jo Ann Pope as a fiduciary for 23 years. She was diagnosed with congestive heart failure at 71 and pancreatic cancer in 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, her three brothers, her two sisters, husband and son. Neda is survived by her son Kirby Cook; four grandchildren, Nicole, Greg, Evelyn and Kameron; and a great-grandson, Roman. Neda was known for helping anyone and always had a smile. She truly will be missed. No services will be held per Neda’s request.