Briefs: Yavapai County officials ID girl who died over 60 years ago

PRESCOTT - Authorities in north-central Arizona believe they now know the name of a little girl whose burned remains were found in a remote desert area 62 years ago.

Yavapai County sheriff's officials are planning to give a full update and overview of the investigation Tuesday at Yavapai Community College in Prescott.

Dubbed “Little Miss Nobody,” the girl’s partially buried remains were located in a wash on July 31, 1960.

Investigators believed the girl was between 3 and 6 years old and her remains were buried about a week or two before being discovered.

Authorities say there were no obvious injuries to her decomposed body and the case was ruled a homicide.

The Prescott community raised money to provide a funeral for the unidentified child in 1960.

In 2018, her remains were exhumed so DNA samples could be taken.

The sheriff’s office and a Texas DNA company raised $4,000 earlier this year to fund specialized testing and finally identify the girl.

Suspect who opened fire on 2 Phoenix police officers found

PHOENIX - Phoenix police have arrested a man accused of opening fire on two officers.

Authorities identified the suspect Monday as 28-year-old Devonte Thornton. He was booked into Maricopa County Jail on attempted homicide charges.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday as the two officers were riding together to stop a vehicle for traffic violations.

The officers lost sight of it but then spotted the same vehicle a short time later, according to police.

They said someone standing along the road shot at them.

Police say one officer was shot and taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to the wrist. The second officer was treated for minor injuries from flying glass.

Investigators have since arrested the vehicle's 18-year-old driver. He was booked on a count of felony flight.

Authorities have not said what the connection is between the two suspects.

It was not immediately known if Thornton had an attorney.

Man who tried to take Phoenix police vehicle is fatally shot

PHOENIX - Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot after he tried to drive off in a police vehicle following an encounter with officers on a city bus.

Police said 39-year-old Adam Vespoli died from his injuries at a Phoenix hospital Saturday.

They said one police officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor leg injuries.

Police said the incident occurred at a bus stop around 7:30 a.m. Saturday after Vespoli and another man fused to get off the bus.

At least one officer got on the bus and spoke to the men.

Police said both men eventually got off the bus before Vespoli got into the police vehicle and tried to drive away, striking the leg of one officer.

According to police, the unidentified officer feared for his life and opened fire and the vehicle ended up stopping on the other side of the street.

Police said their investigation into the fatal shooting was continuing.

Altercation leads to fatal shooting; Pima County deputy hurt

TUCSON - A Pima County Sheriff's deputy has been seriously injured after an altercation on Tucson's southwest side that led to the fatal shooting of man, authorities said Sunday.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating Saturday's incident in which deputies responded to a 911 call Saturday.

After arriving on the scene, deputies were involved in an altercation that led to a deputy-involved shooting.

Sheriff’s officials said a man was declared dead at the scene and he’s been identified as 38-year-old Ronnie Ray Yslas.

The name of the injured deputy wasn't immediately released and sheriff's officials didn't disclose any other information about the shooting.