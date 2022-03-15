Kingman police to provide extra patrols St. Patrick’s Day weekend

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department, in conjunction with the Western AZ DUI Task Force, will provide extra patrols this St. Patrick’s Day weekend looking for impaired drivers.

According to a news release, law enforcement asks people if they choose to drink, please don't drive. Arizona has severe penalties for impaired driving, which is recognized as a violent crime. Anyone arrested for DUI drugs or DUI alcohol will go to jail and their vehicle will be impounded.

The average cost of a DUI offense is close to $10,000, which includes fines, court fees, vehicle impound fees, higher insurance rates and more, according to the KPD.

The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety provided the Kingman Police Department with grant funding for overtime to have additional officers assigned for enforcement and detection during times where the likelihood of impaired drivers is increased, usually around holidays, according to the news release.

“The Kingman Police Department wants to remind those that choose to drink to use a designated driver, taxi or rideshare. If you suspect an impaired driver please, contact law enforcement,” KPD wrote in the release.