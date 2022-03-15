Obituary | Vivian Carlota Brown

Vivian Carlota Brown was a native Arizonian, born in Ashfork on Sept. 17, 1939. At the age of 82 she slipped away from this life on Feb. 28, 2022. She is preceeded in death by her loving husband, Gary Scott Brown, her parents, Fulgencio ‘Lencho’ and Perfecta ‘Perffie’ Sandoval, and grandson David ‘Tre’ Bojorquez III.

Sam, as she was affectionately known as, was a loving, caring and active mother, survived by seven children, Martin (Patty) Sanchez, Pamela (Walt) Jackson, Karmel Bojorquez, David Bojorquez II, Gina (Rick) Lynch, Michelle (Dean) Woodbury and Monica Davis, three siblings, Luiz (Linda) Sandoval, Jeanette (Floyd) Tapia, Monica Sandoval, 25 grandchildren, and 33 great-grandchildren.

Setting her roots in Flagstaff, Arizona, she was a highly desired hair stylist, for over 30 years; a beauty school instructor and a business owner of La Casa de Sam Beauty Salon.

Sam was also an active community member, impacting many lives as an American Legion Queen Of the North, Mark A Moore Post #3; a board member of American Business Women Association; and a Catholic Daughter of America, as an active member of Nativity of the BVM and Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake Havasu City, Az, where she retired with her husband.

Our Sam will always be remembered as a strong, fun, caring and affectionate women that had the grace and humor of a true lady, and will be deeply missed. Always in our hearts, our loving Mother, Nana, Sister, Aunt, Cousin and friend will always be with us. Her services will be held in Kingman, Arizona on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with rosary at 10:30 am and mass at 11:00 am. A celebration of life will follow at the American Legion, directly across the street from the church.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Research and Hospital, and Family Care Home Health and Hospice, in Bullhead City, Arizona.