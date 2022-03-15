OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Animal shelter in Kingman seeks donations

The Friends of the Mohave County Animal Shelter is seeking donations of items for the animals like food, cat litter and dog treats. (Miner file photo)

The Friends of the Mohave County Animal Shelter is seeking donations of items for the animals like food, cat litter and dog treats. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 15, 2022 5:20 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, March 15, 2022 6:01 PM

KINGMAN – Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter will host shelter dog adoptions at the Kingman PetSmart on Friday, March 18 and at the Bullhead City PetSmart on Saturday, March 19.

According to a press release, adoptions fees for dogs over 40 lbs will be subsidized to make room for new animals coming into the shelter. The regular adoption fee is $125, but dogs over 40 lbs will be available for $25.

The shelter is also in need of a variety of items for shelter animals. Materials include Pedigree Canned Dog Food, Pedigree Canned Puppy Food, Friskies Canned Cat Food Pate, Friskies Canned Kitten Food Pate, Pedigree Dry Puppy Food, Pedigree Dry Dog Food, Purina or Friskies Dry Cat Food, Purina or Friskies Dry Kitten Food, Kitten and Puppy Milk Replacement, Dog Treats, Non-Clumping Cat Litter, Horse Pellets used as car litter, Laundry and Dish Detergent, 99.9% Germ Killing Bleach, Anti-Bacterial Hand Soap, Hand Sanitizer, Paper Towels and Toilet Paper.

Brothers of the Grey, a men’s correctional facility motorcycle group, will be at PetSmart Kingman 3260 Stockton Hill Road on Saturday, March 19 taking donations for Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter.

To donate monetarily visit https://www.friendsofmcas.org/donate.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State