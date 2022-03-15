Animal shelter in Kingman seeks donations

KINGMAN – Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter will host shelter dog adoptions at the Kingman PetSmart on Friday, March 18 and at the Bullhead City PetSmart on Saturday, March 19.

According to a press release, adoptions fees for dogs over 40 lbs will be subsidized to make room for new animals coming into the shelter. The regular adoption fee is $125, but dogs over 40 lbs will be available for $25.

The shelter is also in need of a variety of items for shelter animals. Materials include Pedigree Canned Dog Food, Pedigree Canned Puppy Food, Friskies Canned Cat Food Pate, Friskies Canned Kitten Food Pate, Pedigree Dry Puppy Food, Pedigree Dry Dog Food, Purina or Friskies Dry Cat Food, Purina or Friskies Dry Kitten Food, Kitten and Puppy Milk Replacement, Dog Treats, Non-Clumping Cat Litter, Horse Pellets used as car litter, Laundry and Dish Detergent, 99.9% Germ Killing Bleach, Anti-Bacterial Hand Soap, Hand Sanitizer, Paper Towels and Toilet Paper.

Brothers of the Grey, a men’s correctional facility motorcycle group, will be at PetSmart Kingman 3260 Stockton Hill Road on Saturday, March 19 taking donations for Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter.

To donate monetarily visit https://www.friendsofmcas.org/donate.