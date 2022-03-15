Veteran benefits counseling services to be offered monthly

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services will offer face-to-face veteran benefits counseling services the first Thursday of every month in Kingman.

The appointments will be held at The Insurance Center on 2755 E. Northern Ave.

The ADVS Veteran Benefits Counselors are accredited by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and American Legion.

According to a news release, counselors can assist veterans and families with processing compensation and pension applications, applying for aid and attendance and housebound benefits, and filing for survivor’s death benefits.

Counselors can also help with appealing Veteran Affairs decisions, filing for burial benefits, requesting military service records, upgrading military discharges, giving information on state benefits and other questions relating to benefits and entitlements.

Veterans interested in attending must schedule an appointment in advance by calling 602-535-1215.