Preps roundup: Lee Williams sweeps Mesquite in boys tennis

KINGMAN – Lee Williams swept Mesquite 9-0 in a high school boys tennis match played Tuesday, March 15 in Centennial Park in Kingman.

The Volunteers lost only a single set in recording the easy win. As a team, they improved to 5-2 for the season.

Singles winners for Lee Williams were No. 1 junior Kohen Juelfs (6-0, 6-2), No. 2 senior Montaro Rodriguez (6-2, 4-8, 10-4); No. 3 junior Reid Schickner (6-2, 6-4); No. 4 junior Elijah Larson (6-0, 6-1); No. 5 sophomore Tyler McNiven (6-0, 6-1) and No. 6 sophomore Brigham Damron (6-0, 6-0).

Doubles winners for Lee Williams were Rodriguez and Juelfs, Schickner and Larson, and McNiven and Damron.

Boys Tennis

Lee Williams 9, St. Mary’s 0

PHOENIX – The Lee Williams High School boys’ tennis team beat St. Mary’s in Phoenix 9-0 on Monday, March 14.

Only six of the nine matches were contested, and Lee Williams swept all three.

No. 1 singles player junior Kohen Juelfs and No. 2 senior Montaro Rodriguez both won 6-0, 6-0 for Lee Williams. The duo teamed for an 8-0 win in the No. 1 doubles match.

Winning 1¬-0 by forfeit were Reid Schickner, Elijah Larson, Tyler McNiven and Brigham Damron in singles; and the doubles teams of Schickner and Larson, and McNiven and Damron.

Softball

Mingus Union 12, Lee Williams 1

COTTONWOOD – Senior Alexis Ayersman pitched a no-hitter and struck out 14 batters in a 12-1, five-inning win over visiting Lee Williams in a high school softball game on Tuesday, March 15.

Mingus backed Ayersman with a 14-hit attack, and put the game away early with a five-run first inning.

Lee Williams fell to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the Grand Canyon Conference with the loss.

Kingman 4, Wickenburg 3

WICKENBURG – The Kingman High School softball team nipped Wickenburg 4-3 on Tuesday, March 15.

The Lady Bulldogs improved to 2-3 for the season and 1-1 in the conference with the win.