Briefs | NTSB: Amateur-built airplane began to break up before crash near Kingman

KINGMAN – A Nevada man's experimental small plane crashed in northwestern Arizona after breaking up in midair, according to a National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report released Thursday.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said previously that the pilot, 73-year-old Richard Dennis Moynihan of Boulder City, was the only person aboard the single-engine plane when it crashed Feb. 19 near Triangle Airpark about 45 miles northwest of Kingman.

According to the NTSB preliminary report, the amateur-built Vans RV-7A had “an in-flight breakup" while making a “rapid descending turn" and then spiraled nose-down into the ground,

“Several pieces of aircraft structure were seen falling from the airplane as it descended to the ground," the preliminary report said.

The crash destroyed the plane and left debris scattered near U.S. 93, the sheriff's office said.

Arizona man pleads guilty in Nevada DUI crash that killed 3

LAS VEGAS - An Arizona man could face up to 60 years in prison when sentenced in Nevada in a 2019 crash that killed three Idaho residents.

However, Tyer Kennedy of Tolleson could face far fewer years in prison under the sentencing range of to 20 years on each count of DUI causing death, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Nye County District Judge Robert Lane will determine during a July 19 sentencing hearing in Pahrump whether each count is served concurrently or consecutively.

Kennedy, 33, pleaded guilty Tuesday in the March 27, 2021 crash that killed Michael Durmeier, his fiance Lauren Starcevich and Durmeier’s 12-year-old daughter, Georgia. Two other children were injured in the crash.

In exchange for the guilty pleas, prosecutors agreed to dismiss two counts of DUI causing injury and five reckless driving counts. Kennedy was driving his truck north on U.S. Highway 95 between Beatty and Goldfield when he crossed the middle line and crashed head-on with an SUV Durmeier was driving south. The victims were from Victor, Idaho.

Pima County authorities: Woman accused in pedestrian’s death

TUCSON – A driver has been arrested in the death of a pedestrian in Tucson, according to authorities.

Pima County Sheriff’s officials said 35-year-old Lia Lara has been booked into the county jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatal crash and driving under the influence.

Lara is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Authorities said Lara was arrested Monday after she allegedly hit a man with her vehicle and drove off with him hanging on to the car’s hood until he was thrown off and died.

Sheriff’s deputies said they found 24-year-old Robert King lying in the roadway with obvious signs of trauma.He was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities said Lara abandoned the vehicle after a crash and walked to a convenience store, where she was eventually arrested.