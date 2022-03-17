Ehrhardt to partner with Real Change PAC on water sustainability

KINGMAN – Real Change PAC has announced it will partner with Jack Ehrhardt on water sustainability, one of the top priority common-ground core issues of Real Change PAC.

“Ehrhardt brings to the table 13 years of Community Planning and Economic Development work with local tribes, as well as his passion for green building,” the PAC wrote in a news release. “Jack was also one of the leading members of the Northwest Watershed Council that functioned for a decade as the original movement to push sustainable water policies and awareness with the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR), resulting in the first Mohave County water studies.”

Ehrhardt’s top water sustainability priorities include addressing the explosion of agriculture just outside of the City of Kingman, the over-draft of the Kingman water basin, and the Meadview aquifer.

According to the PAC’s executive director J’aime Morgain, “Jack’s entire career has revolved around ‘holistic sustainability,’ so he brings a phenomenal level of knowledge and experience to the fight for water sustainability across Mohave County. And not just water sustainability, but sustainable development at all levels. We are so blessed to have Jack working in collaboration with the PAC.”

Real Change PAC #100614, is a Kingman-based trans-partisan political action committee working on nonpartisan common-ground issues across Arizona's 5th/30th Legislative District.