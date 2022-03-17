OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, March 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Ehrhardt to partner with Real Change PAC on water sustainability

Jack Ehrhardt (File photo)

Jack Ehrhardt (File photo)

Originally Published: March 17, 2022 4:04 p.m.

KINGMAN – Real Change PAC has announced it will partner with Jack Ehrhardt on water sustainability, one of the top priority common-ground core issues of Real Change PAC.

“Ehrhardt brings to the table 13 years of Community Planning and Economic Development work with local tribes, as well as his passion for green building,” the PAC wrote in a news release. “Jack was also one of the leading members of the Northwest Watershed Council that functioned for a decade as the original movement to push sustainable water policies and awareness with the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR), resulting in the first Mohave County water studies.”

Ehrhardt’s top water sustainability priorities include addressing the explosion of agriculture just outside of the City of Kingman, the over-draft of the Kingman water basin, and the Meadview aquifer.

According to the PAC’s executive director J’aime Morgain, “Jack’s entire career has revolved around ‘holistic sustainability,’ so he brings a phenomenal level of knowledge and experience to the fight for water sustainability across Mohave County. And not just water sustainability, but sustainable development at all levels. We are so blessed to have Jack working in collaboration with the PAC.”

Real Change PAC #100614, is a Kingman-based trans-partisan political action committee working on nonpartisan common-ground issues across Arizona's 5th/30th Legislative District.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State