KPD accepting applications for 2022 Junior Police Academy

The Kingman Police Department will be hosting the 2022 Junior Police Academy from June 6-30. Graduates of the 2021 academy are pictured. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 17, 2022 4:40 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, March 17, 2022 5:02 PM

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department will be hosting the 2022 Junior Police Academy from June 6-30.

According to a news release from KPD, students in grades 6-8 are eligible. Applications can be picked up at, and turned in to, the student’s middle school office or the Kingman Police Department.

A $40 registration fee is required. Applications are due no later than Monday, April 25. The class is limited to 25 students, and there will only be one session.

