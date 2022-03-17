KPD accepting applications for 2022 Junior Police Academy
Originally Published: March 17, 2022 4:40 p.m.
Updated as of Thursday, March 17, 2022 5:02 PM
KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department will be hosting the 2022 Junior Police Academy from June 6-30.
According to a news release from KPD, students in grades 6-8 are eligible. Applications can be picked up at, and turned in to, the student’s middle school office or the Kingman Police Department.
A $40 registration fee is required. Applications are due no later than Monday, April 25. The class is limited to 25 students, and there will only be one session.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: