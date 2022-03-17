Man accused of school burglaries

MOHAVE VALLEY – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested John Richard Charles Pearson, 30, of Mohave Valley, on suspicion of 3rd degree burglary and trafficking in stolen property, both felonies.

According to an MCSO news release, deputies were first made aware of a burglary at River Valley High School on Nov. 29, 2020, where an unknown suspect allegedly entered and took various items from the school including food, a welder and five laptops.

A second report was taken on Jan. 2, 2021, claiming that a classroom was broken into and nine laptops were stolen.

A third report was taken on Feb. 8, 2021, claiming that the culinary arts classroom was broken into and various kitchen items were taken.

A fourth report was taken on April 19, 2021, claiming that two vending machines on the property were burglarized.

A classroom was broken into as well and another laptop was stolen from the property.

On March 1, 2022, deputies made contact with Pearson on Laguna Road and Mountain View Road. Detectives had received information that Pearson was involved in the incidents and he was detained, according to the news release.

According to law enforcement, during interviews Pearson is alleged to have admitted his involvement in the burglaries and admitted to selling the stolen items. John Richard Charles Pearson was arrested and transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman without incident.

The investigation continues.