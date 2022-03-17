Middle School All-State Honor Band

A trio of Kingman area students were chosen to participate in the Arizona Music Educators Association’s All-State Honor Band Festival held March 5 at Saguaro High School in Scottsdale. From left are Nicole Saville (Kingman Middle School, Grade 8, clarinet); Clayton Poston (White Cliffs Middle School, Grade 7, euphonium); and Kiera Shurtz (White Cliffs Middle School, Grade 8, bass clarinet). Participants were selected at auditions. Nearly 300 of the state’s finest instrumentalists in Grades 6-8 took part. Students rehearsed then performed concerts at the event.