Obituary | Dawn Acton

Dawn Acton passed away peacefully at her home in Kingman, Arizona on Feb. 19, 2022.

She was born in El Paso, Texas on Sept. 27, 1928, to Edwin and Gladys Tout. Dawn grew up in southern Arizona with her three siblings. Prior to high school graduation she moved to California where she studied music and initially attended UCLA.

On a return visit home, she met and fell in love with her husband of over 65 years, Floyd Acton. Dawn returned to Arizona and began studying nutrition at the University of Arizona. Floyd and Dawn married in Tucson, Arizona on March 28, 1951, where they started their family.



Dawn and Floyd eventually moved to Kingman in the early 1960s to pursue his dream of owning a ranch. Together they worked on a few ranches throughout Arizona, before finally purchasing their own in Valentine, Arizona where they fulfilled their dream. As a family they were involved in many community and livestock organizations. For many years Dawn also worked as a nutritionist for Mohave General Hospital and through the University of Arizona. Dawn’s passion was taking care of family, friends and pets by welcoming them into her home at any time. She was known for her warm hospitality. Dawn enjoyed cooking and did it with excellence; her pies were legendary.

Dawn was a strong, loving and dedicated woman, who had a one-of-a-kind feisty personality. She was most proud of raising her strong-minded and independent kids and grandkids; this she saw as her greatest accomplishment in life. She will be missed.



After the loss of her husband, Dawn spent her final years living with Blaine, Tami and their family, in the guest home he built for her. Dawn missed Floyd terribly, and it was a privilege to have Dawn near (with her trusty companion and furry friend Joey) while she waited to be reunited with Floyd.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Acton; her parents, Edwin and Gladys Tout; her two brothers, Jim Tout and Mark Tout; and son-in-law Kim Penrod.

Dawn is survived by her sister, Nancy Hancock; five children: Margue Piche (Doug), Linda Penrod, Jeff Acton (Karen), Blaine Acton (Tami) and Matt Acton (Paula); 11 grandchildren: Raquel Hoston, Clint Chappell, Tammi Wise, Willy Luttrell, Jennifer Lindblad, Patty Tucker, Carli Acton, Tara Acton, Jake Acton, Chad Acton and Kristen Hanson; and many great-grandchildren.

In respect of Dawn’s last wishes there will be no service. Her desire was to be reunited with the love of her life on The Ranch.

Blaine and Tami would like to express their sincere gratitude for the outstanding care and love that was provided to Dawn in her final days, not only by River Valley Hospice (Rachelle, Ashley and Peter) and her personal care givers (Carrie, Susan and Sarah) but to their children (Carli, Tara, Jake and Joelle).