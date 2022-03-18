OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, March 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Preps: Mohave Accelerated tops KAOL 9-5 at River Valley baseball tournament

Originally Published: March 18, 2022 10:28 a.m.

Mohave Valley – Kingman Academy High School had just two hits and dropped a 9-5 decision to Mohave Accelerated in the opening round of the River Valley Route 66 Tournament on Thursday, March 17.

Junior Mason Parker had a two-run double for the Tigers, while senior Kaden Hatchell singled. Sophomore Cade Benson stole two bases and scored a run.

Mohave Accelerated had just four hits but benefitted from seven bases on balls.

Softball

Mingus Union 19, Lee Williams 0

KINGMAN - Mingus Union scored 11 runs in the fifth inning to beat Lee Williams 19-0 in a high school softball game played at Centennial Park on Thursday, March 17.

The Lady Volunteers managed just one hit off Mingus Union pitcher Alexis Ayersman, who struck out 12 batters.

Lee Williams slipped to 1-5 for the season. Mingus Union improved to 6-0.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State