Preps: Mohave Accelerated tops KAOL 9-5 at River Valley baseball tournament

Mohave Valley – Kingman Academy High School had just two hits and dropped a 9-5 decision to Mohave Accelerated in the opening round of the River Valley Route 66 Tournament on Thursday, March 17.

Junior Mason Parker had a two-run double for the Tigers, while senior Kaden Hatchell singled. Sophomore Cade Benson stole two bases and scored a run.

Mohave Accelerated had just four hits but benefitted from seven bases on balls.

Softball

Mingus Union 19, Lee Williams 0

KINGMAN - Mingus Union scored 11 runs in the fifth inning to beat Lee Williams 19-0 in a high school softball game played at Centennial Park on Thursday, March 17.

The Lady Volunteers managed just one hit off Mingus Union pitcher Alexis Ayersman, who struck out 12 batters.

Lee Williams slipped to 1-5 for the season. Mingus Union improved to 6-0.