Golf tournament to benefit Manzanita Elementary School slated for May 7

KINGMAN – Manzanita Elementary School has partnered with Valle Vista Golf Course, parents and the school community to host a benefit golf tournament on Saturday May 7.

Money raised will be used for technology and school equipment.

“The proceeds from this year’s tournament will help Manzanita improve and repair the stage in the gymnasium, and purchase new technology and playground equipment,” Kingman Unified School District wrote in a news release.

Money from previous tournaments enabled the purchase of new swing sets, science kits and Chromebooks for each student in grades 1-5.

It’s also fun, Manzanita Principal Lindsay Wolsey said.

“This is a fun charity event that involves students’ families and the community,” Wolsey said. “The golf tournament provides an opportunity for everyone to work together for the benefit of our students.”

The tournament will begin at 7 a.m. with a four-player scramble format.

Participants receive two drink tickets, lunch, and the opportunity to win one of many prizes, including “closest to the pin;” cash prizes for first, second and third places; door prizes and drawing items.

Visit Manzanita Elementary School’s website, https://manz.kusd.org/, to download the donation request letter and sign-up papers to participate in the event.

Organizers are offering tee box sponsorships and other advertising opportunities for businesses. They’re also seeking product donations for door prizes and items for drawing prizes at the event.

Contact Assistant Principal Robert Brantingham at rbrantingham@kusd.org or call 928-753-6197, extension 4301 to donate, sponsor, or ask questions.