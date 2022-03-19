Kingman issues 13 building permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending March 18:

- Larry W & Pamela J Petersen: 3601 S. Lake Mead Drive; replace HVAC & reroof ext M/H

- Romar Electric: Kingman; 200 AMP to ext garage

- Betty Ahren: Kingman; gasline repair

- Erik Gardella: 10044 S. Danny Street, Mohave Valley; electrical- 100 AMP

- Jim Baldwin Roofing Inc: Golden Valley; re-roof-manufactured home

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending March 18:

- Old Trails Mobile Homes: 2133 Robinson Ave., Kingman; two family dwelling; $47

- PLATINUM ELECTRIC INC: 2619 Yavapai Circle, Kingman; electric; $128

- Angle Solar: 3609 Caroline Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

- Angle Solar: 4363 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

- A B P Electrical Systems Inc: 949 Mountain Trail Road, Kingman; electric; $128

- Extreme Comfort: 800 Ridgecrest Drive, Kingman; electric; $137.36

- Farner Electric Co, Inc: 1250 Franklin Drive, Kingman; electric; $74

- SKYRIDGE CUSTOM HOMES: 3882 Easy Street, Kingman; new SFR; $4,248.69

- Edward & Trini Tapia: 2087 Maya Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $6,129.85

- Aquatic Pools & Landscape, LLC: 3357 Isador Ave., Kingman; pool; $1,189.24

- Aquatic Pools & Landscape, LLC: 2250 Dollarhide Drive, Kingman; pool; $1,166.14

- MUNGER RICHARD & PATRICIA JT: 2602 Lillie Ave., Kingman; storage shed; $0

- Angela Delena: 3819 Prairie View Drive, Kingman; storage shed; $0

The City of Kingman issued the following business license for the week ending March 18:

- All things detail: 2430 E. Jagerson Ave., Kingman; auto detail

- Double Take Beauty: 715 Main Street, Kingman; beauty shop

- A.F.J Concrete LLC: 2815 E. Butler Ave., Kingman; concrete pumping

- DRT Construction LLC: 4135 N. Irving Street, Kingman: construction

- SummeRay Wine Bar & Local Eatery, LLC: 132 E. Oak Street, Lake Havasu City; restaurant- full service

- Gulfside Supply Inc. d/b/a Gulfeagle Sup: 3463 Townsend Street, Tampa, Florida; wholesale merchandise