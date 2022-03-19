Kingman issues 13 building permits
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending March 18:
- Larry W & Pamela J Petersen: 3601 S. Lake Mead Drive; replace HVAC & reroof ext M/H
- Romar Electric: Kingman; 200 AMP to ext garage
- Betty Ahren: Kingman; gasline repair
- Erik Gardella: 10044 S. Danny Street, Mohave Valley; electrical- 100 AMP
- Jim Baldwin Roofing Inc: Golden Valley; re-roof-manufactured home
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending March 18:
- Old Trails Mobile Homes: 2133 Robinson Ave., Kingman; two family dwelling; $47
- PLATINUM ELECTRIC INC: 2619 Yavapai Circle, Kingman; electric; $128
- Angle Solar: 3609 Caroline Ave., Kingman; electric; $128
- Angle Solar: 4363 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; electric; $128
- A B P Electrical Systems Inc: 949 Mountain Trail Road, Kingman; electric; $128
- Extreme Comfort: 800 Ridgecrest Drive, Kingman; electric; $137.36
- Farner Electric Co, Inc: 1250 Franklin Drive, Kingman; electric; $74
- SKYRIDGE CUSTOM HOMES: 3882 Easy Street, Kingman; new SFR; $4,248.69
- Edward & Trini Tapia: 2087 Maya Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $6,129.85
- Aquatic Pools & Landscape, LLC: 3357 Isador Ave., Kingman; pool; $1,189.24
- Aquatic Pools & Landscape, LLC: 2250 Dollarhide Drive, Kingman; pool; $1,166.14
- MUNGER RICHARD & PATRICIA JT: 2602 Lillie Ave., Kingman; storage shed; $0
- Angela Delena: 3819 Prairie View Drive, Kingman; storage shed; $0
The City of Kingman issued the following business license for the week ending March 18:
- All things detail: 2430 E. Jagerson Ave., Kingman; auto detail
- Double Take Beauty: 715 Main Street, Kingman; beauty shop
- A.F.J Concrete LLC: 2815 E. Butler Ave., Kingman; concrete pumping
- DRT Construction LLC: 4135 N. Irving Street, Kingman: construction
- SummeRay Wine Bar & Local Eatery, LLC: 132 E. Oak Street, Lake Havasu City; restaurant- full service
- Gulfside Supply Inc. d/b/a Gulfeagle Sup: 3463 Townsend Street, Tampa, Florida; wholesale merchandise
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: