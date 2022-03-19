OFFERS
Laughlin man faces harassment, stalking charges

Cristian Cabrera Gonzalez (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: March 19, 2022 1:46 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Cristian Cabrera Gonzalez, 25, of Laughlin, for three counts of aggravated harassment, one count of stalking, all felonies, and misdemeanor failure to comply with a court order.

On Monday, March 14 at 9:14 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 5700 block of Pearl Street, according to a news release from MCSO. The victim advised dispatch he had found an Airtag tracking device on his vehicle.

Deputies arrived and the victim, who advised he had located the tracker, alleged it was placed by Gonzalez. The victim provided deputies an active Order of Protection against Gonzalez from a previous altercation.

Deputies took the tracking device and drove around town, parking at Rotary Park in Bullhead City at about midnight. Approximately five minutes later, deputies observed a vehicle drive by their location and visually identified the driver as Gonzalez.

A traffic stop was conducted, and Gonzalez advised deputies he had a firearm in the vehicle. He was removed from the vehicle and interviewed regarding his activity that evening.

Gonzalez allegedly admitted to placing the tracking device on the victim’s vehicle a few days prior, as well as driving to the victim’s residence to take photos, and driving to the park that evening to confront the victim. He was arrested and transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.

