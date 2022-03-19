Mohave County Geology: Geologists should never get lost

The recent newspaper article about the 28-year-old New York man who was rescued off of the San Francisco peaks near Flagstaff twice in two days, off the same trail each time, motivated me to write this particular column. I guess if one’s tired and thinks they’re lost, a free ride off the mountain on a DPS helicopter isn’t a bad idea, if there’s no consideration of the cost to everyone else, from the taxpayers who support the helicopter to the Search and Rescue personnel’s time and expenses.

I’ve worked in mineral exploration from the Canadian border to the tip of South America. And, even though I’ve worked alone most of the time, chopping my way through the Central American jungle to crossing the Andes on muleback, I’ve never been lost. I simply can’t understand how anyone can get lost if they’re informed on map reading and how to navigate in the “wild.”

In the old days, before navigational apps, we used map and compass or alternative navigation methods to stay oriented. Today, there are apps that will track your path and tell you exactly where you are. Some apps, like Avenza, are free. Some cost a little but it’s certainly less than the cost of the helicopter ride for the taxpayers. If you download maps of the area you’ll be hiking before you leave home, the apps don’t need cell service to function.

The first thing I would do when a new geologist started working for the company was go over land navigation. A lost geologist means a waste of time and money because he/she wouldn’t know the location of anything they found. They might find a rich gold deposit but if they don’t know where it’s located, it does the company no good.

Today’s apps work on the cell phone’s GPS satellite function. My favorite app is Avenza. The basic setup is free and the advanced version costs about $29 per year. Maps are available from the Avenza store contained in the app. The maps made by the Bureau of Land Management on the Avenza store are free as are many of the National Park and State Park maps. The Lake Mead Recreation Area has its own free app and map. Other maps, such as hunting zone and topographic maps, cost a nominal fee of 99 cents to $20. They even have maps for many parts of the world. I used Avenza and a map from the store when I was in Iceland.

When I first started working, geologists used paper maps and colored pencils to map geologic features. Mapping was an art and many of the maps are worthy of being framed, just like a painting. These days, however, if I talk to a young geologist about the paper and pencil method of mapping, their eyes glaze over. Today they use apps on their company’s expensive GPS mapping unit. As a consultant, I just use my phone. I find it works just as well. If I find an important feature, I pin its location, take a picture, write a description and attach to the file. Can’t get any easier than that. Now I don’t have to worry about getting lost, the paper map getting wet or sharpening my colored pencils.

But I do miss the “good old days” when we used “dead reckoning” to keep ourselves oriented. Getting lost in the Andes or in the Central American jungle meant getting oneself out because there was no 911, no DPS helicopter to haul you out.

While in Search and Rescue I developed and taught a class on alternative navigation. What do you do if your phone battery dies? I was on a search looking for a young man who called 911 and said he was lost and his battery was dying. When I found him, he was in shock and ready to accept death. If he’d known how to navigate using vegetation, he could’ve found his way back.

Mother nature supplies us with most things we need to survive. Almost every vegetation zone has plants that indicate which way is north. Around Mohave County, it’s the Joshua tree that works best. The “arms” grow toward the sun to get the most energy, which means they grow toward the SW. The cholla cactus grows the same way while the barrel cactus tilts to the SW. With all the vegetation pointing the way, north is easy to figure out.

The vegetation on the NE side of a ridge is much thicker than that on the SW slope. That’s because the SW side gets more sun that dries the soil while the NE side doesn’t get as much and the soil stays wetter, supporting more vegetation. Drive north on Stockton Hill Road and notice the vegetation patterns on the Cerbat Mountains. It’s easy to determine which way is north.

Any geologist worth their salt should never get lost or, if lost, should be able to figure their way out. And, if he/she finds a rich gold deposit they would be able to report to the company its location. If they can’t do that, they should stay home and not become a statistic for the DPS helicopter. DPS has plenty to do without looking for lost geologists.