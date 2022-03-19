OFFERS
Obituary | Gaynelle McCasland

Originally Published: March 19, 2022 2:42 p.m.

Gaynelle McCasland, age 66, passed away Feb. 4, 2022. She was born in Kingman, Arizona, to parents R. H. McCasland, Jr. and Natalie Acuna McCasland. Gaynelle grew up in Kingman and moved to Phoenix her senior year in high school where she graduated from Camelback High School Class of 1973. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resources. She was an avid reader who enjoyed sharing stories with family and friends. She had a special place in her heart for all animals, especially her cat, Willow.

Gaynelle is survived by her children, Alyse McCasland, and Evan Bilton (Christine); grandson Hudson Bilton; sister Kathy Tapija (Allen) and nephew Nathan Tapija; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, many of whom reside in Kingman.

In lieu of a service, cards and flowers, the family asks that a contribution be made to the Arizona Humane Society, https://www.azhumane.org/, a rescue shelter for animals.

