Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 20
Obituary | Paula Lois McAbee

Paula Lois McAbee

Paula Lois McAbee

Originally Published: March 19, 2022 2:41 p.m.

Paula Lois McAbee, 85, passed away March 6, 2022 in Bullhead City, Arizona. She was born Dec. 4, 1936 in San Francisco, California to George and Josephine Gohl.

She married the love of her life Benny Owen McAbee on Feb. 23, 1973 in Holtville, California. Paula was involved in the Kiwanis Club. She enjoyed life and the great outdoors.

Paula is survived by her daughters, Martha Lyons and Janice Stephens; son Mark Penrose; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father George E. Gohl; mother Josephine Gohl and her husband Benny McAbee.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.

To send a free card to the family, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.

