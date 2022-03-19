Rants and Raves | March 20, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Televised campaign ads are allowed to be dishonest because they fall under free speech. If the ad is outrageous check it out with a reputable source. TV stations make a mint; even if they could stop it they wouldn’t.

Kingman police to provide extra patrols St. Patrick’s Day weekend – Good grief! This story seems to insinuate the Irish are a bunch of drunks. My two grandfathers were from County Westmeath and County Antrim, Ireland. Neither one drank at all; neither did most of their 13 children. Talk about discrimination.

You have to love baby boomers rant – I do love baby boomers! They are a very unique group of people. They contribute to making America a better place. I have learned the meaning of integrity, kindness, generosity and honor from a baby boomer. Hats off to baby boomers!

I was downtown in Kingman on Wednesday. What’s with the “scooters?” I thought they were a no-go. They’re a good way to cause accidents if ridden on our streets.

Kingman’s State Rep. Regina Cobb skeptical of new state water agency – Thank you, Rep. Cobb, for all of your hard work.