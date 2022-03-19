State, local candidates to address GOP women

KINGMAN – Kingman Republican Women will have a packed agenda with gubernatorial candidate Paola Tulliani Zen, Clerk of Court candidate Christina Spurlock and possibly State Rep. Leo Biasiucci scheduled to speak at its regular meeting on April 4.



According to a news release, Tulliani Zen immigrated from Italy with her family when she was 7 years old. She founded two successful companies; one, La Dolce Vita Biscotti Company still operates in Glendale, AZ. She also operated a successful wholesale bakery with national distribution.

She sold the company to a large entity, and now enjoys life on her Scottsdale ranch.

A lifetime resident of Kingman, Christina Spurlock, who was appointed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to serve the unexpired term of former Clerk of Superior Court Virlynn Tinnell, is seeking election to that office.

Spurlock is a long-time employee of the department she now heads. “During her tenure she learned every position with the Clerk’s Office,” the news release stated.

Spurlock said she is aware of the political environment and has worked closely with many stakeholders. She also pointed out in the news release that the office has been proactive in implementing new ideas and technology.

She is a member of KRW and serves as webmaster, newsletter editor and chair of the Scholarship Committee.

Biasiucci is seeking a third term in the newly redistricted LD5. He will speak providing he is not otherwise engaged in state legislative business. First elected in 2018, Biasiucci currently serves on the House Rules and Transportation committees.

The Kingman Republican Women meet the first Monday of each month at 11:30 a.m. for lunch and the meeting at noon at the College Park Baptist Church Community Center at 1990 Jagerson Ave. Meetings are open to the public and membership is not required. There is a $3 fee to cover the cost of the meeting room. A light lunch will be available for a nominal fee. Brown baggers are welcome.