OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

State, local candidates to address GOP women

Christina Spurlock (left) and Paola Tulliani Zen (Courtesy photos)

Christina Spurlock (left) and Paola Tulliani Zen (Courtesy photos)

Originally Published: March 19, 2022 2:55 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Republican Women will have a packed agenda with gubernatorial candidate Paola Tulliani Zen, Clerk of Court candidate Christina Spurlock and possibly State Rep. Leo Biasiucci scheduled to speak at its regular meeting on April 4.

According to a news release, Tulliani Zen immigrated from Italy with her family when she was 7 years old. She founded two successful companies; one, La Dolce Vita Biscotti Company still operates in Glendale, AZ. She also operated a successful wholesale bakery with national distribution.

She sold the company to a large entity, and now enjoys life on her Scottsdale ranch.

A lifetime resident of Kingman, Christina Spurlock, who was appointed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to serve the unexpired term of former Clerk of Superior Court Virlynn Tinnell, is seeking election to that office.

Spurlock is a long-time employee of the department she now heads. “During her tenure she learned every position with the Clerk’s Office,” the news release stated.

Spurlock said she is aware of the political environment and has worked closely with many stakeholders. She also pointed out in the news release that the office has been proactive in implementing new ideas and technology.

She is a member of KRW and serves as webmaster, newsletter editor and chair of the Scholarship Committee.

Biasiucci is seeking a third term in the newly redistricted LD5. He will speak providing he is not otherwise engaged in state legislative business. First elected in 2018, Biasiucci currently serves on the House Rules and Transportation committees.

The Kingman Republican Women meet the first Monday of each month at 11:30 a.m. for lunch and the meeting at noon at the College Park Baptist Church Community Center at 1990 Jagerson Ave. Meetings are open to the public and membership is not required. There is a $3 fee to cover the cost of the meeting room. A light lunch will be available for a nominal fee. Brown baggers are welcome.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State