Five-year-old dies from ATV crash

On Saturday, March 19 at around 2 p.m., Mohave County Sheriff's Office Deputies and medical personnel with the Desert Hills Fire Department and AMR Ambulance responded to the 7500 block of N. Sky View Drive in Havasu Heights after receiving calls that an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) had crashed.

Upon arrival, the rider and sole occupant of the ATV was found to be a 5-year-old male from the Lake Havasu City area. According to an MCSO news release, life-saving measures were performed and the child was transported to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation revealed that the ATV was traveling north on N. Sky View Drive when it appeared that the throttle may have stuck open on the ATV and the child was unable to stop it. A family member, who was riding a second ATV, attempted to pull alongside the vehicle to pull the victim off, but was unable to do so.

The ATV crashed into a residential fence, then struck a block wall where it came to final stop. The victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. The investigation is ongoing and law enforcement said at this point there is no criminal violations suspected in the crash.