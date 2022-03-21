Kingman softball squad goes 3-2 at Coca Cola Invitational

KINGMAN - The Kingman High School softball team went to 3-2 in its own Coca Cola Invitational Tournament played at Centennial Park in Kingman on Friday and Saturday, March 18-19.

Lady Bulldog pitchers senior Maddy Chamberlain and sophomore Reina Ruiz teamed to pitch a one-hitter in Kingman’s 19-2, three-inning win in the tournament opener Friday.

Kingman sophomore Brooke Carter went 4-for-4 with a double, three singles, three runs scored and four RBIs. Chamberlain was 3-for-3 with two doubles and drove in four runs. Ruiz, junior Amber Lopez and freshman Reagan Rogers had two hits apiece for the winners. Lopez scored four runs.

The Lady Bulldogs followed with an 8-2 win over Window Rock on Friday. Kingman broke a 2-2 tie with a four-run fourth inning, then added three more in the fifth to secure the win.

Chamberlain threw a four-hitters and struck out nine batters to earn the win. She helped her own cause by belting a pair of home runs and a single good for four RBIs.

Lopez went 3-for-3 with a double and two singles while driving in two runs and scoring twice. Sophomore Moddie Abrego doubled for Kingman.

Kingman opened Saturday play with another win over Window Rock, this one by a margin of 16-9 in four innings.

Chamberlain allowed six hits in picking up the pitching win. At the plate she hit two more home runs and a double, driving in four runs and scoring four.

Sophomore Faith BeKolay went 3-for-4 with a double, while Lopez recorded a triple and a double good for three RBIs.

Carter, Rogers and sophomore Alyseona Diaz added two hits apiece for the Lady Bulldogs.

After winning three straight, the bats fell silent Saturday and the Lady Bulldogs suffered a hitless 12-0 loss in three innings to Lake Havasu. Lady Knights pitcher Alysen Rieth pitched the no-hitter, striking out six batters while walking one.

The Lady Bulldogs managed just one hit in their tournament finale on Saturday, losing 6-0 in five innings to Wickenburg.

Carter had Kingman’s only hit. Chamberlain and Rogers drew walks.

Lee Williams also participated in the tournament, but didn’t fare as well as Kingman. The Lady Volunteers lost 10-0 to Wickenburg on Friday, and 7-1 to River Valley and 2-0 to Wickenburg on Saturday. They finished strong with an 11-2 win Saturday over Window Rock. Statistics were not available.