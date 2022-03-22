Beale Street Theater to present ‘The Sound of Music’

KINGMAN – The Beale Street Theater will present “The Sound of Music” on Fridays and Saturdays, March 25-26 and April 1-2, at 7 p.m. at Kingman High School at 4182 N. Bank St., Kingman.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-11. They can be purchased online at www.bealestreettheater.com.

A news release described the play as “one of the most beloved musicals of all time.”

Set in Austria in 1938, an exuberant young governess brings music and joy to a broken family, only to face danger and intrigue as the Nazis gain power.

“Directed by Kristina Michelson and starring plenty of amazing local talent, this musical theater production is sure to offer a fun evening of entertainment for the whole family,” the theater wrote in the release.

For more information contact info@bealestreettheater.com or 928-530-8432.