Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter fundraiser set for April 9 in Kingman

KINGMAN – Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter will hold their annual fundraiser, “Hoedown for Homeless Animals,” to raise money for a variety of rescue animal expenses.

The western-themed event will be held at Beale Celebrations at 201 N. 4th Street in Kingman on Saturday, April 9. “Yappy” hour will start at 5:30 p.m. Attendees can enjoy music and dancing, dinner by Chef Michael Gaul and dessert from Victoria’s Sugar Shack.

There will also be a silent auction, a live auction and a drawing.

Lynn Kannianen, president of Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter, said the fundraiser helps with medical expenses and adoption subsidies. The annual fundraiser is their largest event to raise money to cover future expenses.

The nonprofit hopes to net $25,000 to cover expenses for future rescue animals. Kannianen said that money can help cover the cost of extreme surgeries to simply preventative measures.

“We are here to provide financial support for neglected animals,” Kannianen said.

Tickets cost $75 with a limited supply. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets at the Kingman Chamber of Commerce at 309 E. Beale Street. Tickets can also be purchased at friendsofmcas.org or by calling 928-716-4651.

If unable to attend, donations can be made at friendsofmcas.org.