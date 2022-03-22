Havasu man found dead in home

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A man is dead, and his girlfriend has been charged in an unrelated fight with the victim prior to his death.

Lake Havasu City Police officers were called Thursday morning to an address in the 3700 block of Solar Drive to perform a welfare check, during which 46-year-old homeowner Gregory Kudrna was found deceased. Detectives were called to the scene, and viewed video surveillance footage from the scene.

Police say that footage at the residence from the evening March 15, two days prior to officers’ discovery of the victim’s body, showed Kudrna embroiled in an argument with girlfriend Lisa Doyle, 54. During the confrontation, Doyle allegedly struck Kudrna with an open hand, and threw a glass vase that struck Kudrna in the lower portion of his legs. Police say Kudrna made several requests for Doyle to leave the location, and Doyle refused.

After viewing the surveillance footage, investigators later arrested Doyle on misdemeanor charges of assault per domestic violence, criminal trespassing and criminal damage to property.

According to police, Kudrna’s death remains under investigation, and is considered to be separate from the charges brought against Doyle. The cause and manner of Kudrna’s death are unknown as of Monday, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Doyle is the ex-wife of Lake Havasu City Chief of Police Dan Doyle.

Today’s News-Herald spoke with her in reference to Kudrna’s death on Monday.

“I’m completely heartbroken,” Doyle said. “He was erratic, and he wasn’t himself (prior to his death). People have told me he was taking steroids and blood pressure medication … after I left, he died. They say love is blind, but it doesn’t change the fact I loved him.”

Doyle’s arrest was listed in the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s “Daily Bulletin” website last week, but her name was listed as “Restricted” to the public.

According to Robin Shoemake, of the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s records division, the restriction is not uncommon for domestic violence cases in which investigation remains ongoing.

“At the time of the arrest, the system automatically filters some information related to domestic violence, sex offenses and some felony drug cases,” Shoemake said.

Shoemake added that although information in such cases may not always be immediately available, information in those cases will with rare exception ultimately become accessible to the public.