Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 23
For the Luv of Paws to hold open house in Golden Valley March 26-27

Cherie DaLynn, founder and director of the For the Luv of Paws Domestic Animal Rescue & Sanctuary, invites the public to an Open House at the shelter March 26-27. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 22, 2022 4:51 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, March 22, 2022 5:38 PM

GOLDEN VALLEY – For the Luv of Paws annual open house is slated for this weekend.

The public is invited to the 15th Annual For the Luv of Paws Domestic Animal Rescue & Sanctuary open house to see the no-kill rescue/sanctuary and meet with adoptable animals.

The two-day open house will take place Saturday, March 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at mile marker 33, 8115 W. Oatman Highway, Historic Route 66, Golden Valley.

Refreshments will be provided. For more information call 928-897-7304.

Donations of dry dog and cat foods and treats to help defray operating costs would be appreciated, shelter founder and director Cherie DaLynn said in a news release.

