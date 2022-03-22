For the Luv of Paws to hold open house in Golden Valley March 26-27

GOLDEN VALLEY – For the Luv of Paws annual open house is slated for this weekend.

The public is invited to the 15th Annual For the Luv of Paws Domestic Animal Rescue & Sanctuary open house to see the no-kill rescue/sanctuary and meet with adoptable animals.

The two-day open house will take place Saturday, March 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at mile marker 33, 8115 W. Oatman Highway, Historic Route 66, Golden Valley.



Refreshments will be provided. For more information call 928-897-7304.

Donations of dry dog and cat foods and treats to help defray operating costs would be appreciated, shelter founder and director Cherie DaLynn said in a news release.