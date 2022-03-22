OFFERS
Mohave area narcotics detectives seize 143 pounds of suspected cocaine

Detectives with the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested a Dominican Republic man after finding 143 pounds of suspected cocaine during a commercial vehicle inspection on Interstate 40. The drugs, which have a street value of $2 million, are pictured. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: March 22, 2022 5:22 p.m.

Angel Martinez-Santana (MCSO photo)

KINGMAN – A Dominican Republic man was arrested after narcotics detectives found 143 pounds of suspected cocaine inside duffel bags in a vehicle he was driving.

On Thursday, March 17 Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team detectives arrested Angel Martinez-Santana, 42, of the Dominican Republic, on suspicion of a felony charge of transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.

According to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, MAGNET was asked to assist officers with the Arizona Department of Transportation Enforcement Division. ADOT Enforcement was involved in the inspection of a commercial vehicle on eastbound I-40 at about mile post 3 when a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office K9 was requested to respond and assist.

During the inspection, K9 Grimm alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the tractor, according to law enforcement. Officers searched the commercial vehicle and located duffel bags that contained several bundles of a substance that reportedly tested positive for cocaine.

The bundles weighed approximately 143 pounds combined, and have an estimated street value of $2 million, according to the news release.

Martinez-Santana, the driver, was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. The investigation continues.

