Mohave Community College hosting job fair in Kingman

KINGMAN – Approximately 25 area employers will be at the Mohave Community College and Arizona@Work job fair looking for employees.

The job fair is from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, April 14 at Neal Campus in Kingman, 1971 Jagerson Ave., Building 200, room 240.

According to a news release from MCC, the employers will be from various industries in the region including public service, healthcare, food service, hospitality, tourism and skilled labor.

Attendees are reminded to bring copies of their resumes and to dress for a potential interview onsite.



“MCC is proud to partner with Arizona@Work in these types of events because we share a common interest in developing a skilled regional workforce,” said Dr. Tramaine Rausaw, vice president of Student and Community Engagement. “Workforce needs are continuously evolving in Mohave County and through partnerships like the one MCC has with Arizona@Work we can ensure we are doing our part to meet those needs and demands.”

The first hour of the job fair is open to MCC students and alumni only, and they’ll have the chance to win door prizes.

Rausaw said the job fair is scheduled later in the semester so graduating students have the opportunity meet with employers, and employers can meet with quality candidates.

Students are encouraged to stop by and see what positions are available locally. Dr. Rausaw said there is currently a unique workforce situation. There are many positions to fill in the area and people are changing careers or rebounding from pandemic-related job loss, the news release explained.

All area job seekers are welcome. Employers interested in participating can inquire by contacting AZ@Work Business Services Coordinator Jennifer Hayes at HayesJ@mohave.gov.