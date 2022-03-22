OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave Community College hosting job fair in Kingman

A job fair will be held Thursday, April 14 at Mohave Community College’s campus in Kingman. (MCC photo)

A job fair will be held Thursday, April 14 at Mohave Community College’s campus in Kingman. (MCC photo)

Originally Published: March 22, 2022 4:48 p.m.

KINGMAN – Approximately 25 area employers will be at the Mohave Community College and Arizona@Work job fair looking for employees.

The job fair is from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, April 14 at Neal Campus in Kingman, 1971 Jagerson Ave., Building 200, room 240.

According to a news release from MCC, the employers will be from various industries in the region including public service, healthcare, food service, hospitality, tourism and skilled labor.

Attendees are reminded to bring copies of their resumes and to dress for a potential interview onsite.

“MCC is proud to partner with Arizona@Work in these types of events because we share a common interest in developing a skilled regional workforce,” said Dr. Tramaine Rausaw, vice president of Student and Community Engagement. “Workforce needs are continuously evolving in Mohave County and through partnerships like the one MCC has with Arizona@Work we can ensure we are doing our part to meet those needs and demands.”

The first hour of the job fair is open to MCC students and alumni only, and they’ll have the chance to win door prizes.

Rausaw said the job fair is scheduled later in the semester so graduating students have the opportunity meet with employers, and employers can meet with quality candidates.

Students are encouraged to stop by and see what positions are available locally. Dr. Rausaw said there is currently a unique workforce situation. There are many positions to fill in the area and people are changing careers or rebounding from pandemic-related job loss, the news release explained.

All area job seekers are welcome. Employers interested in participating can inquire by contacting AZ@Work Business Services Coordinator Jennifer Hayes at HayesJ@mohave.gov.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State