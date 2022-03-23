Cardinals Caravan to visit Kingman Thursday, March 24

Tempe – Arizona Cardinals players and alumni, team mascot Big Red and Cardinals cheerleaders are taking to the road to visit six Arizona cities for the “Cardinals Caravan” to engage with fans throughout the state, participate in community activities and visit local radio affiliates from the Cardinals radio network.

The caravan gets started this week with visits to Kingman on Thursday, March 24, and Lake Havasu on Friday, March 25.

Former Cardinals tight end Ben Patrick will join Big Red, Cardinals cheerleaders and affiliate KGMN 100.1 FM in Kingman on Thursday for a community event at St. Vincent de Paul, 218 E. Beale St., from 10 a.m.- noon followed by a fan meet and greet at Centennial Park, 333 Harrison Street from 4-6 p.m.

On Friday in Lake Havasu, the Cardinals group will join affiliate KNTR 980 AM and host an event at Nautilus Elementary School, 1425 Patrician Drive, from 10 a.m. to noon. Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden will then join the group for a fan meet and greet at London Bridge Beach, 1340 McCulloch Boulevard, from 4-6 p.m.

Each fan meet and greet is open to the public. The caravan group will sign autographs, take pictures and provide Cardinals giveaways. Kids will have the opportunity to participate in drills and test their football skills at interactive stations.

The other stops on the Cardinals Caravan are Sedona, Flagstaff, Safford and Tucson.

For more information about the caravans, visit www.azcardinals.com/caravans.