Kingman hammers Parker 15-5 in softball

KINGMAN – Senior Maddy Chamberlain pitched a two-hitter and went 4-for-5 at the plate to lead the Kingman Lady Bulldogs to a 15-5 win over visiting Parker in a high school softball game on Tuesday, March 22 in Kingman.

Chamberlain struck out 12 batters and walked four. At the plate she had two doubles and two singles good for three RBIs. She scored twice.

Chamberlain got plenty of offensive support, as Kingman pounded out 17 hits. Sophomore Moddie Abrego went 4¬-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored. Senior Ashley Hartman, junior Amber Lopez and sophomore Brooke Carter had two hits each. Kingman stole six bases, including three by Lopez, who scored three runs.

Kingman evened its regular season record at 3-3 with the win. Parker fell to 1-7 for the season.

Baseball

Bradshaw Mountain 17, Lee Williams 3

PRESCOTT VALLEY – Bradshaw Mountain scored eight runs in the third inning and six runs in the fourth to beat visiting Lee Williams 17-3 in five innings in a high school baseball game on Tuesday, March 22.

Errors and walks figured heavily in the loss for Lee Williams, which fell to 5-2 for the season. The Volunteers issued seven walks, hit five batters with pitched balls and committed four fielding errors in absorbing the lopsided loss.

Lee Williams managed just three hits against Bears pitching, all singles. Hitting safely were senior RJ Boslett and sophomores Nick Kennedy and Noah Petrauschke.

Bradshaw Mountain remained undefeated at 6-0 with the win.

Softball

Bradshaw Mountain 21, Lee Williams 0

KINGMAN – Bradshaw Mountain junior pitcher Yasmine Bernal pitched a no-hitter against host Lee Williams on Tuesday, March 22 at Centennial Park in Kingman, winning 21-0 in five innings.

Bernal struck out 11 of the 16 batters she faced, losing a perfect game when she issued a walk to Lee Williams’ senior Mya Romo.

Lee Williams was guilty of 14 fielding errors, and only nine of Bradshaw Mountains’ 21 runs were earned.

River Valley 11, Kingman Academy 2

KINGMAN – River Valley improved to 10-3 on the season with an 11-2 win over Kingman Academy in a high school softball game played on Tuesday, March 22 at Southside Park in Kingman.

The Lady Tigers never led, falling behind 5-0 before scoring their first run. They managed just five hits in seven innings, a triple by junior Samantha Ogborn, a double by freshman Faythre Lafirenza, and singles by senior Abbie Bean, junior Anika Larsen and junior Aspen Johnson.

River Valley sophomore Trinity Williams went the distance to pick up the win, striking out nine Lady Tigers while walking none.

Academy slipped to 3-2 in the regular season with the loss.

Boys Tennis

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School boys tennis team opened its season with a 9-0 loss to visiting Anthem Prep on Tuesday, March 22.

The Bulldogs won just one game as a team, as Anthem Prep improved to 2-1 for the season.

Girls Tennis

Lee Williams 9, St. Mary’s 0

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls tennis team scored a convincing 9-0 win over visiting St. Mary’s in a match played Tuesday, March 22 at Centennial Park in Kingman.

Singles winners for Lee Williams include No. 1 sophomore Tatum Taylor (6-0, 6-2); No. 2 sophomore Madison Brisco (6-0, 6-1), No. 3 senior Chloe Atkinson (6-2, 6-2), No. 4 sophomore Bertlynn Bratley (6-4, 6-2), No. 5 sophomore Portia Koebke (6-2, 6-0) and No. 6 freshman Brynn Larson (6-0, 6-0).

Winners for Lee Williams in doubles action included No. 1 Taylor and Brisco (8-0), No. 2 Bratley and Atkinson (8-5) and No. 3 Larson and Koebke (8-0).

Kingman 5, Anthem Prep 4

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School girls tennis team opened its season with a 5-4 win over visiting Anthem Prep on Tuesday, March 22.

Singles winners for the Lady Bulldogs were No. 4 sophomore Cassidy Hoover (6-0, 6-2), No. 5 sophomore Victoria Monzillo (forfeit) and No. 6 sophomore Alicia Williams (forfeit). Doubles winners were No. 2 sophomore Ashlee Metz-Houghton and Hoover (8-4), and No. 3 Williams and Monzillo (forfeit).