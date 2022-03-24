Arizona Elk Society offers youth scholarships

Each year the Arizona Elk Society provides a limited number of scholarships to high school seniors who are going to pursue a college degree in wildlife sciences or other closely related fields. Scholarships range from $750 to $1,000.

There are also scholarships for $1,000 available to sophomores currently enrolled in college who are continuing their education in the wildlife field.

All scholarships are paid directly to the colleges where the students are attending.

According to the AES, “all applicants must exhibit a commitment to wildlife and the outdoors and participate in school-related activities.”

Applicants must have a GPA of 2.7 out of 4.0.

For more information contact Janet Bowman at 623-444-4147.