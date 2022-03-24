OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona Elk Society offers youth scholarships

Don Martin took this photo of a bull elk in the Hualapai Mountains. The Arizona Elk Society is starting a program to provide a limited number of college scholarships to Arizona high school seniors. (Photo by Don Martin/For the Miner)

Don Martin took this photo of a bull elk in the Hualapai Mountains. The Arizona Elk Society is starting a program to provide a limited number of college scholarships to Arizona high school seniors. (Photo by Don Martin/For the Miner)

mugshot photo
By Don Martin
Originally Published: March 24, 2022 12:43 p.m.

Each year the Arizona Elk Society provides a limited number of scholarships to high school seniors who are going to pursue a college degree in wildlife sciences or other closely related fields. Scholarships range from $750 to $1,000.

There are also scholarships for $1,000 available to sophomores currently enrolled in college who are continuing their education in the wildlife field.

All scholarships are paid directly to the colleges where the students are attending.

According to the AES, “all applicants must exhibit a commitment to wildlife and the outdoors and participate in school-related activities.”

Applicants must have a GPA of 2.7 out of 4.0.

For more information contact Janet Bowman at 623-444-4147.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State