COVID claims 10 in Mohave County, 78 more infected

KINGMAN – Another 10 Mohave County residents have died from complications of COVID-19, according to a weekly report issued by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Wednesday, March 23.

All of the deaths involved patients over the age of 50, including three from the Kingman medical service area. There were two local deaths in the 70-79 age bracket, and one age 50-59.

The other deaths included four residents of the Bullhead City service area, and three from the Lake Havasu City Service area.

Of the 78 new cases reported during the week, 16 were logged in the Kingman area, including 10 in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for 95% of the deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were five local cases ages 60-69, two each ages 50-59 and 70-79, and one age 80-89.

There were also three Kingman cases in the 40-49 age group, two ages 30-39 and one age 20-29.

The Bullhead City area logged the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 34. There were also 25 new cases in Lake Havasu, two in the communities of the Arizona Strip, and one in an undetermined location in the county.

The number of new cases in the county continued to decline, but deaths doubled from the prior week. There were 85 new cases and five deaths in the week ending March 16, and 103 cases and five deaths in the week ending March 9. That compares to thousands of cases per week as recently as January during the height of the omicron virus variant surge.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 46.2% of eligible county residents have received COVID-19 vaccines, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses.

That places Mohave far below the 70.1% vaccination rate achieved statewide. According to AZDHS, less than half of county residents – 81,813 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Kingman has suffered the most with 339 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Bullhead City with 315, Lake Havasu City with 242, Fort Mohave with 101, Golden Valley with 80 and Mohave Valley with 37. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 14,898 cases in Kingman, 12,498 in Bullhead City, 12,373 in Lake Havasu City, 4,276 in Fort Mohave, 2,655 in Golden Valley, 1,874 in Mohave Valley and 785 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City.

There have also been 335 cases in Topock, 263 in Dolan Springs, 130 in Meadview and 126 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 72 years, while the average patient is 44.8 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.4%, meaning 24 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 24% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 51,491 coronavirus cases and 1,217 deaths since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the state reports 57,246 cases anD 1,407 deaths. County health officials say 38,619 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease. The state reports probable cases, while the county only reports confirmed cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 404,083 tests have been conducted on county residents and 15.3% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide AZDHS was reporting 336 additional deaths and 4,566 new cases for the week ending Wednesday, March 23. More than 1,997,000 Arizonans contracted the virus and 28,883 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 79.8 million confirmed cases and 974,888 deaths on Thursday, March 24.

John Hopkins was reporting more than 476 million cases and more than 6.1 million deaths worldwide the morning of Thursday, March 24.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue. Treatments for COVID-19 are also now available.

Residents age 5 and up can now be vaccinated, and booster shots are recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all persons age 12 and older if it’s been six months since they received their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months since they’ve received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

To curtail virus spread, health officials recommend the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

Free COVID-19 home test kits are now available from the federal government at COVIDTests.gov. The free kits are limited to four per household.

Free N95 masks are also available to the public at many pharmacies and community health centers.