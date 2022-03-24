OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Griner seen by US consulate in Russian detention facility

WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner (42) of the Phoenix Mercury is being held in Russia after marijuana concentrate was allegedly found in her luggage at an airport. (Photo by YFMK, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/3uqlwC6)

WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner (42) of the Phoenix Mercury is being held in Russia after marijuana concentrate was allegedly found in her luggage at an airport. (Photo by YFMK, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/3uqlwC6)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 24, 2022 11:45 a.m.

MOSCOW – The U.S. State Department said Wednesday that a U.S. Embassy official has visited with WNBA star Brittney Griner, who remains detained near Moscow, to check on her condition.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told CNN the official found Griner “to be in good condition.” Price did not identify the official who had been granted consular access to Griner, something the United States had been demanding.

Griner was detained after arriving at a Moscow airport, reportedly in mid-February, after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Russian state news agency Tass reported last week that a court had extended Griner’s pretrial detention to May 19.

Price says the U.S. “will do everything we can to see that she is treated fairly throughout this ordeal.” Griner's legal ordeal comes amid tension between Russia and the U.S. over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A member of a Russian state-backed prison monitoring group visited Griner last week at the pretrial detention facility outside Moscow where she’s being held and said the Phoenix Mercury star was faring well behind bars. Griner’s lawyers have visited regularly.

The legal team for the two-time Olympic gold-medalist has been quietly seeking her release and has declined to speak out about the case since her arrest was made public.

Of the thousands of U.S. citizens arrested and jailed in prisons abroad, a small subset are designated by the U.S. government as wrongfully detained – a category that affords their cases an extra level of government attention and places them under the auspices of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department. The U.S. government has not yet put Griner’s case in that category.

Griner is one of three American detained in Russia. Marine vet Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2020 for alleging assaulting police officers in Moscow. And Michigan corporate executive Paul Whelan is serving 16-years on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have said are false. U.S. officials have publicly called for their release.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State