Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, March 25
Hiker rescued in Monolith Gardens near Kingman

A Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team rescued a 63-year-old man who became lost while hiking in the Monolith Gardens in the Cerbat Foothills Recreation Area near Kingman, pictured here. (Photo by Joshua Noble, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/380HRPp)

Originally Published: March 24, 2022 3:55 p.m.

KINGMAN – On Sunday, March 20 at about 8 p.m., the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a 63-year-old man who was lost while hiking the Monolith Gardens in the Cerbat Foothills Recreation Area.

According to an MSCO press release, the man was new to the area and went for a hike around 2 p.m. that day by himself. At some point, he walked off the trail system and came to a point where he was cliffed out near I-40.

It was dark, he was out of water and supplies, and his cell phone battery was almost dead. Search and rescue was activated and began a route and location search through the trail system.

According to law enforcement, the man was found fatigued, cold and thirsty. Teams warmed him up and they hiked to the Metwell Trailhead.

Search and rescue said not to hike alone and to bring plenty of supplies. The federal Bureau of Land Management has made a trail system map that works with Avenza Maps that can be downloaded on a cell phone and will continue to work if cell phone service is lost. Instructions on downloading the map are available at the Metwell Trailhead.

