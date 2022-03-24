Kingman police report St. Patrick’s Day DUI arrests

KINGMAN – As part of the Western Arizona DUI Task Force, Kingman Police Department officers were out over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday weekend looking for impaired drivers. According to a news release, a total of seven arrests were made for DUI.



Law enforcement wrote in a news release that 28 drivers were contacted for assorted violations, including three for criminal speed violations.

“Criminal speed’ occurs when a vehicle exceeds the posted speed limit by 20 mph or more.



The overtime costs for the enhanced DUI patrols are covered by a grant awarded to KPD from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The average blood alcohol content of those arrested was 0.195%, well above the 0.08% limit.