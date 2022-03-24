Kingman's Dig it Kingman Community Gardens announces public hours

KINGMAN – Dig It Kingman Community Gardens will hold monthly public hours this year to give residents a chance to tour the facilities. Visitors can also volunteer to to work in the garden those days.

The garden is located at 2301 Lillie Avenue. Garden plots are rented to residents to grow their own food.

The first public hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 26. The host, and work organizer, that day will be Barbara Morton.

Other dates and the volunteer organizers are listed below:

– Saturday, April 16; 9 -11 a.m.; Teresa.

– Saturday, May 14; 10 a.m. to noon; the Musick family.

– Saturday, June 4; 9-11 a.m.; Jerry and Eileen.

– Saturday, July 16; 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Don.

– Saturday, Aug. 27; 9-11 a.m.; Denise.

– Saturday, Sept. 23; 1-3 p.m.; Bobbi.

– Saturday, Oct. 15; 1-3 p.m.; Pam.