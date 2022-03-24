OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, March 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman's Dig it Kingman Community Gardens announces public hours

The Dig It Kingman Community Gardens will hold public hours once per month this year. Children are shown playing in leaves in an event at the gardens in January. (Miner file courtesy photo)

The Dig It Kingman Community Gardens will hold public hours once per month this year. Children are shown playing in leaves in an event at the gardens in January. (Miner file courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 24, 2022 3:59 p.m.

KINGMAN – Dig It Kingman Community Gardens will hold monthly public hours this year to give residents a chance to tour the facilities. Visitors can also volunteer to to work in the garden those days.

The garden is located at 2301 Lillie Avenue. Garden plots are rented to residents to grow their own food.

The first public hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 26. The host, and work organizer, that day will be Barbara Morton.

Other dates and the volunteer organizers are listed below:

– Saturday, April 16; 9 -11 a.m.; Teresa.

– Saturday, May 14; 10 a.m. to noon; the Musick family.

– Saturday, June 4; 9-11 a.m.; Jerry and Eileen.

– Saturday, July 16; 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Don.

– Saturday, Aug. 27; 9-11 a.m.; Denise.

– Saturday, Sept. 23; 1-3 p.m.; Bobbi.

– Saturday, Oct. 15; 1-3 p.m.; Pam.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State