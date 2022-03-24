Mohave County adds 5 fuel-efficient Toyota hybrid sedans to fleet

KINGMAN – Five new fuel-efficient 2022 Toyota Camry hybrids began arriving in Kingman this week to be used as car pool and assigned transportation for Mohave County employees.

Camry hybrids offer 52 mpg fuel efficiency. The cost for each automobile, including the county’s standard extended warranty purchase of five years/100,000 miles, is $32,861.

Public Works Director Steve Latoski said “consistent with Mohave County’s focus on and delivery of cost-effective, best practice operations, Public Works Fleet Services sees proven benefits in incorporating gas-electric hybrid sedans in the county’s motor pool fleet, both as car pool vehicles for various departments to access, as well as departments that typically use sedan vehicles.”

Latoski said “as a trade off to the approximate $2,100 additional purchase expense, the hybrids save over $500 annually in fuel cost when operated over 12,000 miles annually at $3.50 per gallon or higher.”

The vehicles will be assigned to departments to rent and utilize.