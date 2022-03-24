New law gives vets easier path to college degree

PHOENIX – A new Arizona law makes it easier for military veterans to get a college education in the state.

Veterans will no longer need to enroll within three years of their discharge in order to qualify for in-state tuition at public colleges and universities in Arizona.

Gov. Doug Ducey signed the bill into law on Friday, removing the previous requirement that a veteran enroll in school within three years of their discharge in order to automatically receive in-state tuition. The bill, which was introduced by Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City), passed unanimously through the House and the Senate on 28-0 and 50-0 votes respectively.

“The first cost of freedom is taking care of our veterans,” Borrelli said.

Borrelli said the bill simply ensures that Arizona’s state statute conforms with the update made through the Veterans Affairs Department last year.

“The federal government changed the GI bill system, and we had to make sure we had conformity with the changes before the deadline,” Borrelli said. “That is why there was an emergency clause.”