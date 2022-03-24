OFFERS
Thu, March 24
Preps: Kingman Academy tops St. John Paul 33-0 in softball

Originally Published: March 24, 2022 12:40 p.m.

Kingman Academy 33, St. John Paul II 0

AVONDALE – Kingman Academy had 23 hits and scored 33 runs, beating host St. John Paul II 33-0 in a high school softball game on Wednesday, March 23.

Senior Abby Bean led the Lady Tigers at the plate going 4-for-6 with two homers good for five RBIs. She also scored four runs.

Junior Faythe Lafirenza went 5-for-5 with two doubles and three singles, scoring five runs for the winners. Lady Tigers seniors Ammerisa Benson and Ashlee Steele had three hits apiece, while juniors Aspen Johnson and Liberty Koch contributed two hits each.

Pitchers Bean, freshman Brady Sanders and sophomore Mezi Sena combined on a two-hit shutout in the five inning game.

