Rants and Raves | March 25, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

As my mother lay dying, jewery and my father’s and sister’s ashes were stolen from her home in Kingman. She died March 15, 2022. Who ever did this, if you are not completely soulless, I’m begging you, please return their ashes.

Cardinals caravan to visit Kingman – Waste of time. Raiders are the local team in northwest Arizona since they moved to Las Vegas.

Mohave County Supervisors table homeless grant due to concerns about Marxism? – Helping the homeless is Marxism? Homelessness in our communities is a real problem, and our supervisors are holding up funding to help! Many of our homeless are veterans, and with rents skyrocketing, many families have become homeless. This is unacceptable.

Mohave County Supervisors table homeless grant due to concerns about Marxism? – “Marxism” is being used inappropriately by many. I bet the supervisors and others like them claim to be Christian. They evidently didn’t learn anything about Christianity or Marxism. Love thy neighbor as thyself.

Mohave County Supervisors table homeless grant due to concerns about ‘Marxism’ – Thank you, Ron Gould, for questioning the “equity” and “social justice” terms used in the grant for the homeless. The definition provided by Mohave County Community Services Director Michael Smith was inadequate. These terms reek of Marxist theory.

Mohave County Supervisors table homeless grant due to concerns about ‘Marxism’ – Thank you, Mohave County Community Services Director Michael Smith, for fighting the good fight. You are an unsung hero for families with mental illness, disabilities and veterans with PTSD. Happy Social Work Month. God bless you swimming in red tape for the less fortunate.

Mohave County Supervisors table homeless grant due to concerns about ‘Marxism’ – Ron Gould gets points for actually reading an 83-page form. However, his libertarian lens will not allow racial equity to be written in a grant. Should the grant propose discrimination? Is being fair and impartial not reasonable?

Mohave County Supervisors table homeless grant due to concerns about ‘Marxism’ – We will be selling out soon and moving somewhere not run by right-wing morons. We’ve had enough of this sick place.

A big welcome to the new county librarian. Now that the Miner is going to highlight county positions perhaps it would be informative for it to publish the salaries that apply to those positions.

Day after day as I drive the streets of Kingman I am amazed and disappointed how unattractive our city is and continues to be with all the junk cars and trash littering residential and commercial areas. Where is the pride?

I really hope Manchin runs for POTUS. He has a chance. I will not live through another four years of Trump.