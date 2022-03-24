OFFERS
Remains found in Bullhead City may be missing man

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 24, 2022 5:01 p.m.

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - Human remains have been found in a northwestern Arizona desert area and Bullhead City police said it's believed to be a man missing since July.

Officers responded Thursday to a call about remains being discovered and police said evidence at the scene indicated the remains were those of 39-year-old Felipe Calderon Zamora of Bullhead City.

Authorities said the identification and cause of death will be made by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Zamora's family said he was went riding on his quad in the desert on July 13 and reported running out of gas.

A search and rescue crew recovered the quad in the desert later during the search for Zamora, but there were no signs of the man.

