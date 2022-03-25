Lee Williams boys’ tennis team tops Tempe 9-0

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School boys tennis team improved to 6-2 for the season with a 9-0 win over visiting Tempe on Thursday, March 24 at Centennial Park in Kingman.

Lee Williams dominated, losing just eight games while shutting out the Buffaloes.

Singles winners for Lee Williams were No. 1 junior Kohen Juelfs (6-0, 6-0), No. 2 senior Montaro Rodriguez (6-1, 6-0), No. 3 junior Reid Schickner (6-0, 6-2), No. 4 sophomore Tyler McNiven (6-0, 6-0), No. 5 sophomore Brigham Damron (6-2, 6-3) and No. 6 freshman Conner Brown (6-0, 6-0).

Doubles winners for Lee Williams were No. 1 Juelfs and Rodriguez (8-1), No. 2 Schickner and McNiven (8-0) and No. 3 Damron and Brown (8-2).

Girls Tennis

Lee Williams 8, Tempe 1

TEMPE – The Lee Williams High School girls tennis team beat host Tempe 8-1 on Thursday, March 24 to improve to 5-3 for the season.

Singles winners for Lee Williams included No. 1 sophomore Tatum Taylor (6-1, 6-0), No. 2 sophomore Madison Brisco (6-1, 6-0), No. 4 sophomore Berlynn Bratley (6-2, 6-3), No. 5 sophomore Portia Koebke (6-0, 6-0) and No. 6 freshman Brystal Bratley (6-0, 6-2).

Doubles winners for Lee Williams were No. 1 Taylor and Brisco (8-1), No. 2 Berlynn Bratley and senior Chloe Atikinson (8-4) and No. 3 Koebke and Brystal Bratley (8-1).

Northland Prep 5, Kingman 4

FLAGSTAFF – Northland Prep nipped Kingman 5-4 in a girls high school tennis match played Thursday, March 24 in Flagstaff.

Singles winners for Kingman were No. 4 sophomore Cassidy Hoover (6-4, 6-3) and No. 6 sophomore Alicia Williams (6-0, 6-0).

Doubles winners for Kingman were No. 2 sophomore Ashlee Metz-Houghton and Hoover (8-2), and No. 3 Williams and sophomore Victoria Monzillo (8-6).

Softball

Bradshaw Mountain 19, Lee Williams 0

PRESCOTT VALLEY – Kandence Williams threw a three-hitter to lead Bradshaw Mountain over Lee Williams 19-0 in a five-inning high school softball game played Thursday, March 24 in Prescott Valley.

Bradshaw Mountain had 12 hits, including two doubles and two homers by junior Grace Roberts, to improve to 8-0 for the season. Lee Williams fell to 3-11 and 0-5 in the Class 4A Grand Canyon Conference.

Baseball

Bradshaw Mountain 15, Lee Williams 6

KINGMAN – Lee Williams battled back from an early deficit, but Bradshaw Mountain scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to put the Volunteers away 15-6 in a high school baseball game played Thursday, March 24 in Kingman.

The Volunteers had 10 hits, including a 4-for-4 performance by senior Ethan Klenke, who stole two bases, drove in a run and scored another. Senior Roman Perea had two hits for Lee Williams, while sophomore Nick Kennedy stroked a double.

Bradshaw Mountain improved to 10-5 overall and 3-0 in the Grand Canyon Conference with the win. Lee Williams slumped to 3-3 in the conference and 5-3 overall.