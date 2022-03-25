Obituary | Joan McCall

It is with great sorrow that the family of Joan McCall announce the passing of their wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother and beloved sister on Feb 10, 2022 at the age of 86, at her home in Kingman with her family and close friend Clairann Cave by her side.

Joan was born April 15, 1935 in Prescott Arizona to Virginia and Horace Maders. She moved to Kingman in 1957. She served as Mohave County Recorder for 36 years, being re-elected for 9, 4 year terms, from 1972-2008 until retirement at age 73.

She is survived by her daughters, Gina (Dennis) Sparks and Kitty (Charles) Lawson. Her grandchildren, Michael Coltrin, Jamie Taylor, Dustin Sparks, Emilie Sparks, Kylie Queen, Kelsey DeYoung and Joy Anderson. Nineteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sheri McCall.

In the 65 years she lived in Kingman she touched many lives and had many lifelong friends. A lifelong member of the Kingman Republican Women and a member of Daughters of Mohave County Pioneers she had many clubs and organizations she was a part of over many years.

Clairann, Dora, Carol, Kathe, she loved you all dearly. Nancy, you held a special place in her heart, and my adopted brother David, you were her son, she loved you so. Her great joy recently was to meet her long lost grandson, Michael, a special blessing for her and our family.

Mom was kind, funny, generous and always there for her family, helping and giving whenever needed. She had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren and great grandchildren, you gave her great joy and she was proud of you all. Teagan and Blake Mosby. Savannah, Charlotte and Violet Taylor. Miles and Adelynn Sparks. Bryan, Brayden and Bryson Queen. Carter and Olivia DeYoung. Rebekah Zink and Gabryelle Aranda. Michael, Jeremy, Anthony, Kayla and Ruger Coltrin.

The family extends great thanks to Family Care Home Health and Hospice for their love and compassion through this difficult time, especially Linda and Shannon.

A celebration of life will be held this summer, and we invite her many friends, family and co-workers to join us for a time of remembrance.