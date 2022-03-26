OFFERS
D-backs sign RHP Zach Davies

The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed right-handed pitcher Zach Davies to a one-year contract. Chase Field in Phoenix is pictured. (Photo by Visitor7, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/2yLjdk7)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 26, 2022 5:14 p.m.

PHOENIX - Right-handed pitcher Zach Davies has agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks that includes a mutual option for the 2023 season.

The Diamondbacks hope Davies can have a bounce-back season after a rough 2021 when he was 6-12 with a 5.78 ERA for the Chicago Cubs and the led the National League with 75 walks.

The 29-year-old had a 3.79 ERA over his first six MLB seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres. He'll compete for a spot in the D-backs' starting rotation behind Madison Bumgarner, Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly.

The D-backs also placed reliever J.B. Bukauskas on the 60-day injured list to make room for Davies on the roster.

