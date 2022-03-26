Hundreds welcome ‘Cardinals Caravan’ to Kingman

KINGMAN – The “Cardinals Caravan” featuring a retired player, cheerleaders and the Cardinals’ mascot “Big Red” came to Kingman and hosted a meet-and-greet.

The event held on Thursday, March 24 in Centennial Park, 333 Harrison St., brought hundreds of community members together for photo opportunities and games as part of the caravan’s tour through Arizona to promote the team.

Attendees played football and baseball in the park, collected autographs and participated in giveaways. The event was free and open to the public.

Former Cardinals tight end Ben Patrick joined the mascot and cheerleaders earlier in the day to volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul.

The tour will cover six Arizona cities to engage with fans, participate in local activities and visit local radio affiliates from the Cardinals’ radio network.

The Cardinals Caravan will also stop in Lake Havasu City, Sedona, Flagstaff, Safford and Tucson.

For more information about the caravans, visit www.azcardinals.com/caravans.