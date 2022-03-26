OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Hundreds welcome ‘Cardinals Caravan’ to Kingman

A Phoenix Cardinals fan talks to a Cardinals cheerleader during the Cardinals Caravan’s visit to Centennial Park in Kingman on Thursday, March 24. (Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/Kingman Miner)

A Phoenix Cardinals fan talks to a Cardinals cheerleader during the Cardinals Caravan’s visit to Centennial Park in Kingman on Thursday, March 24. (Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By MacKenzie Dexter
Originally Published: March 26, 2022 6:20 p.m.

KINGMAN – The “Cardinals Caravan” featuring a retired player, cheerleaders and the Cardinals’ mascot “Big Red” came to Kingman and hosted a meet-and-greet.

The event held on Thursday, March 24 in Centennial Park, 333 Harrison St., brought hundreds of community members together for photo opportunities and games as part of the caravan’s tour through Arizona to promote the team.

Attendees played football and baseball in the park, collected autographs and participated in giveaways. The event was free and open to the public.

Former Cardinals tight end Ben Patrick joined the mascot and cheerleaders earlier in the day to volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul.

The tour will cover six Arizona cities to engage with fans, participate in local activities and visit local radio affiliates from the Cardinals’ radio network.

The Cardinals Caravan will also stop in Lake Havasu City, Sedona, Flagstaff, Safford and Tucson.

For more information about the caravans, visit www.azcardinals.com/caravans.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State